Suspect fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with Lexington Co. deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Gaston man has died after Lexington County deputies shot him during a shootout at a home early Friday morning.
Police were initially called to a truck stop off I-20 around 2 a.m. because of a domestic dispute, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
“A man was holding a gun to a woman’s head and attempting to take her vehicle,” Koon said.
Koon says the man got away in the woman’s car before they arrived, so deputies began looking for the suspect in the area.
They found the vehicle several miles away and tried to make a traffic stop.
The suspect didn’t stop and turned down Seleta Circle, eventually getting out of the car and shooting at the deputies as he ran toward a house, Koon said.
When the man got into the house, he shot at deputies again and one returned fire, Koon said.
The suspect was hit and deputies rendered first aid before emergency crews rushed the man to a hospital. He later died from his injuries. Police have not yet shared his identity.
“It’s just unfortunate, but there’s no doubt in my mind seeing what I did here this morning that if that situation hadn’t ended like it did, it would have been more lives definitely put at risk,” Koon said.
One deputy was injured during the incident when he was bitten by a dog at the house.
The deputy who shot at the man is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. SLED is investigating what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
