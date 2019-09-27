Tribute planned for 16-year-old Wilson High student killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Florence County, according to the Florence County Coroner.
Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Asiya Arabia Jordan died Thursday afternoon in a crash on McIver Road. Officials with Florence School District 1 said Jordan was a student at Wilson High School. A tribute prior to the start of Friday night’s football game is planned, according to FSD1 spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel.
“When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the students at this incredibly difficult time,” said FSD1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley in a statement.
An online obituary states arrangements will be announced by Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said Jordan was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima, when she ran off the road, lost control, spun across the road and hit a 2013 Dodge minivan that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The 16-year-old died at the scene.
Collins said the driver of the minivan was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
