Vehicle fire causes big delays on I-526 WB

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A vehicle fire that closed two right lanes of westbound I-526 caused a massive slowdown in traffic that could take time to resolve.
The incident was reported one mile east of the Virginia Avenue exit in North Charleston, according to SCDOT.
As of 4 p.m., the two right lanes had reopened and the scene had cleared, but Live 5 First Alert Traffic reported commute times of up to 108 minutes from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley as a result of the incident.
