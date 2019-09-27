1-year-old dies after being placed in safety seat improperly, coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner said a 1-year-old child has died after being placed into a child safety seat incorrectly.
According to Coroner Gary Watts, the child was found unresponsive in the seat in the home of his caretaker located on Ridgway Street on September 18. The child was taken to Prisma Health Richland by ambulance.
Watts said the child died Wednesday just before 10 a.m. at the hospital. According to Watts, the child died of asphyxiation due to strangulation by a strap on the car seat.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident, but officials believe the incident appears to be an accident.
