Beaufort Co. school board member works to change law, bring gun to meetings

Beaufort Co., S.C. (WTOC) -A member of the Beaufort County School Board is looking to change a law in the Palmetto State so that she can start taking her gun to school board meetings.
School Board Member Rachel Wisnefski made the suggestion. The idea came after the school board considered a motion to stop paying a Beaufort County deputy to attend meetings. Wisnefski pointed out shootings have taken place at government meetings before.
She says she wouldn’t feel safe without a deputy carrying a gun. The school board voted earlier this month to keep hiring a deputy for $45 an hour.
This comes out to about $8,000 a year.
The board started hiring a deputy after a heated argument in 2017 involving a member of the board and a private citizen. That private citizen is now a member of the board.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.