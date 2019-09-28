Community voices solutions in response to recent shootings on Charleston’s eastside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People living in downtown Charleston’s east side neighborhood voiced their concerns during a meeting in response to recent shootings.
Two people have been killed in less than a week during two separate shootings in the east side.
But the violence has been going on in that neighborhood for a long time.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who represents part of Charleston at the statehouse in Columbia, invited the public help create solutions to make the neighborhood safer Friday.
He said that there have been meetings in the past to address the violence in the community, but each time people have left feeling their voices weren’t being heard. That’s partially why he says he put together the meeting.
"What we need is progress. What we need is boldness, people who are not afraid to stand up and talk. See something, say something,” Gilliard said. “But the only way that’s going to happen is first you have to create a dialogue with the community.”
People came out to talk about what needs to happen for the community to change.
It involves providing economic opportunities like jobs and reform programs for people in the community that may be currently involved in crime.
There was also a large focus on the children and how these crimes impact them. Mothers and fathers in the community are hoping there will be more resources put in place for them.
“Being present in a community is a very, very important, and not just on a one-day basis, but being present in the school system,” said Katrina Wilkins, a community member.
People who live in the east side are also hoping to see law enforcement officers more often, not only when a crime has already happened.
At the end of the meeting, community members held a prayer vigil for those affected by the recent shootings, all hoping for the day there won’t need to be another vigil.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.