Crews respond to gas leak on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews from Dominion Energy responded Saturday afternoon to a damaged gas line that forced the temporary closure of a portion of Savannah Highway in Charleston.
A third-party contractor damaged the line in the 1500 block of Savannah Highway, according to Dominion Energy spokesperson Persida Montanez.
That is in the area of multiple auto dealerships in West Ashley.
Crews from the utility arrived on the scene at 1:17 p.m., she said. The leak was secured just before 3:15 p.m. and the fire department was expected to begin reopening the roadway shortly after that.
Crews remained on scene to make repairs to the damaged line.
