Hot & Humid Temperatures Continue; Coastal Flooding this Evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast. Look for plenty of sunshine along with high temperatures peaking in the upper 80s. The heat index is expected to get into the low 90s so dress cool and stay hydrated. The weather will remain quiet through the weekend. A weak cold front moves through Monday, but other than some cooler mornings, the afternoon temperatures will stay well above normal. There’s a moderate risk for rip currents out at the beaches this weekend so use extra caution. Coastal flooding is likely this evening during high tide which is around 8:30 pm. Moderate flooding is possible as tide levels should top out at or above 7.5′.