James Island Library closing, new one to open in November

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The James Island Library on Camp Road is closing on Saturday.
That’s because a new library on South Grimball Road is expected to open in November 2019.
Charleston County Public Library officials say they are closing the library to allow time for staff and materials to move to the new branch.
“We’re excited to bring this beautiful, brand-new and unique facility to James Island less than three miles away from the current branch,"CCPL Executive Director, Angela Craig said. “We think the new Baxter Patrick James Island Library will be an incredible resource for the entire community providing resources in literacy, educational success, workforce development and community engagement.”
There will be a moving party at the closing library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will include fun programs and activities that celebrate the current branch while also giving people a look at resources the new branch will offer.
“We really wanted to make this a fun day for the community,” James Island Branch Manager, Chris Johnston said. “We hope everyone will come out and celebrate our big move together!”
The Baxter Patrick James Island Library will be located at 1858 South Grimball Road.
Since the current branch will close before the new one opens, The Charleston County Public Library Bookmobile will make regular stops at the current branch location on Thursdays in October. Those include October 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Library officials say at the bookmobile, patrons can check out and return items and pick up holds. Any materials checked out at the current branch must be returned prior to closing, or at the bookmobile or another library location.
The new library building is a 20,000-square-foot facility that includes the following features:
- 100-Seat Auditorium
- A study room
- Self-Check Kiosks and Automated Materials Handling
- Digital Media (Recording & Editing) Room
- Digital Preservation Equipment
- DJ Station with Turntables
- Creative Studios/Makerspace equipped with several tools including sewing machines, a Cricut, art materials and more
- Storytime Room
- Teen Lounge with Gaming Room
- Outdoor Reading Areas
- Cultural Path and Genealogy Corner
- Learning (Computer) Lab
This facility is the second of five new libraries to open after the passing of a 2014 $108.5 million referendum calling for new facilities and updates of the existing branches. The referendum was approved by 74% of Charleston County voters, according to library officials.
For more information about this new branch click here.
