Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/27)

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 6 innings giving up 4 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 6 K’s earning the win in a 4-1 win over Boston. The Beaufort alum is 4-8 with a 4.92 ERA and 80 K’s in 81.1 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A