Paterson’s Last Second Goal Earns Battery A Vital Point in Playoff Race

Ataulla Guerra nearly opened the scoring for Charleston in the 23rd minute, firing a low shot inches wide of the left post. The Trinidad forward put himself in an excellent position after receiving a lovely pass from Zeiko Lewis and using his quick feet to find a few yards of space just inside the eighteen-yard box. John Tolkin challenged Guerra at the top of the box but Guerra was able to move away from the weak tackle. The Battery finished the first half with four first-half shots; none of which were on target.