Police: SC man was driving 75 mph during road rage incident before hitting child on way to bus stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A Taylors man has been charged after an investigation showed he was driving 75 miles per hour before he lost control of his PT Cruiser and hit a child during a road rage incident, according to Greenville Police Lt. Alan Johnson.
Greenville police held a news conference Friday where Johnson provided details of the incident that happened about 7 a.m. Sept. 18 on North Pleasantburg Drive.
Johnson said Welfred Hallens, 13, was critically injured when he was hit while walking his sister to the bus stop.
Norman Earl Gardner, Jr., 56, is charged with reckless driving in the case.
Johnson called Gardner the “primary aggressor” in the road rage incident that happened prior to Gardner’s PT Cruiser hitting Welfred.
Johnson said the road rage incident began when Gardner was driving his PT Cruiser on Rutherford Road and cut off another driver while trying to get into the left turn lane just before North Pleasantburg Drive.
The driver of the other vehicle blew his horn at Gardner, Johnson said, and both vehicles turned left onto North Pleasanburg Drive.
He said Gardner started driving aggressively in order to catch up with the other driver.
At one point, Gardner got behind the other driver in the middle lane and then quickly changed lanes to the left and accelerated hard to pass the other driver, according to Johnson.
Johnson said Gardner then quickly tried to change lanes back to the right to get in front of the other driver, and that is when Gardner lost control his vehicle.
The PT Cruiser then hit the curb, went up on the sidewalk and hit Welfred, Johnson said.
Johnson said Gardner was driving 30 miles over the posted speed limit before he lost control.
“The collision is a direct result of Mr. Gardner traveling at a high rate of speed and driving aggressively,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the other driver left the scene because he was not aware Gardner had hit a child.
Once coworkers told him about the child being hit, he contacted police and cooperated with the investigation, Johnson said.
Johnson said the other driver’s vehicle was inspected and it was determined that his vehicle never made contact with Garner’s PT Cruiser.
Hallens remains in the hospital in critical condition, his family told police.
Johnson said Hallens has bleeding of the brain, a broken back, pelvis, wrist and both knee caps. He also has multiple fractured bones in his neck and has cracked ribs, Johnson said. Welfred’s recovery time is expected to be at least a year.
Gardner is expected to be in court on Oct. 17.
