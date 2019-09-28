Postal worker killed on delivery route to be laid to rest Saturday

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends of the U.S. Postal Service carrier who was shot to death on her delivery route Monday are gathering Saturday for her funeral service.
Irene Pressley, 64, died Monday in the Morrisonville Road area after being shot while delivering the mail.
Her funeral is being held Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. John AME Church, at 1297 Rhems Road in Andrews.
Since the shooting, dozens of residents placed white bows on their mailboxes, an idea of Kim Grant, who lives on Pressley’s route.
“The bows are to show our love and our respect and just to let the family know we really love them and care, and we’re praying for them,” Grant said on Friday.
Extra bows were brought to the local post office for those interested in putting one on their mailbox.
Pressley worked with the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 22 years.
Authorities have not made an arrest or named a suspect in Pressley’s killing. But on Friday, local, state and federal authorities held a news conference during which they announced a task force with more than 70 investigators had been created to solve the case.
“We’re bringing the full force of law enforcement at all levels to bear in this massive investigation,” U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge David McGinnis said at a Friday morning news conference in Kingstree.
Anyone who may have been in the Morrisville area at the time of the shooting or who may have seen anything that could be related to the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service 1-877-876-2455.
