THC products play role in outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping, CDC says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday the CDC issued a major update about the outbreak of lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes and vaping.
They’ve learned products containing THC, the mind-altering compound in marijuana, play a role in the problem.
According to the report, there have been 805 injury cases and 12 deaths confirmed in 10 states. This week, a hospital in Greensboro reported North Carolina’s first vaping-related death in the state. The CDC’s map of lung injury cases notes North Carolina has a high frequency of vaping- related cases and has reported more than 30 incidents to the agency.
The CDC has received data on what 514 of those people were putting in their vapes in the days prior to symptom onset.
About 77 percent reported using THC-containing products in their devices—36 percent reported they exclusively used THC-containing products. Only 16 percent of people reported they only used nicotine- containing products.
The CDC suspects the cause is a chemical exposure, and the agency is still working to learn the specific chemicals people are exposed to or if there’s one common product that ties the cases together.
The government is also working with state leaders to create a case definition to classify these patients in a consistent way. Doctors across the nation are still in the process of classifying patients and the agency expects clinicians to look back at past lung injury cases too.
While data continues to flow in, experts recommend people stop using e-cigarette or vaping products, especially those containing THC.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.