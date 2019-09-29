Arrest made in connection with Dorchester Road shopping center shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police have arrested someone in connection with a shooting that occurred at a shopping center on Dorchester Road Thursday night.
Ke’varius Sparks, 18, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
North Charleston police say officers responded to the 9800 block of Dorchester Road near Ladson Road at 10:22 p.m. for the shooting.
Sparks is being held in the Brunswick County Jail in Georgia, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash. It is not known if Sparks with be extradited to Charleston.
A date for a bond hearing has not yet been announced.
No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
