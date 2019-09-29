Lots of Sunshine with Heat Index in Mid 90s; Coastal Flooding this Evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure continues to dominate the weekend forecast. Sunny skies with plenty of humidity is continuing to make temp feel like summer! Highs should top out in the low 90s with a heat index climbing into the mid 90s! There’s no rain chance today, but a weak front tomorrow could spark a couple of isolated showers and an isolated t-storm. High pressure will filter back in behind this front and the sunshine and dry weather will return back to the forecast.
A coastal flood advisory is likely this evening as tides should peak around 7.5 feet. Some flood-prone intersections may close. The tropics remain quiet other than Hurricane Lorenzo, a powerful category hurricane. It’s will begin to move even farther away from the Lowcountry tomorrow..
TODAY: Hot and humid; HIGH: 91.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds with the slight chance for shower; HIGH: 89.
TUESDAY: Hot and sunny; HIGH: 88.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Hot and sunny; HIGH: 90.
FRIDAY: Hot with slight shower chance; HIGH: 91
SATURDAY: Cooling down, slight shower chance; HIGH: 82.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.