Man saves driver from burning car following crash that injures three

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is being hailed a hero on social media after saving a driver from a burning car following a crash that sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Goose Creek Police responded to Highway 176 at Myers Road at 4:45 p.m. and reported seeing a car completely engulfed in flames.
An investigation found that a car did not yield the right of way when turning left from Myers Road onto Highway 176 and hit another car that was traveling on Highway 176.
The car that did not yield the right of way was then pushed back onto Myers Road and hit a third vehicle. The car that was traveling on Highway 176 came to a rest and caught fire with the driver entrapped.
An unidentified witness ran to the car and helped the driver before the car became fully engulfed, according to Goose Creek Police. The driver of another car in the crash, who was also injured, also reportedly helped the witness move the entrapped driver safely to the side of the road.
The witness left the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries are not known.
