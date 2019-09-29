New software to improve emergency response in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is in the process of implementing a new public safety software that is expected to improve emergency response times.
It will provide real-time information to various agencies about incidents, including 911 calls.
County officials say the software is almost complete.
It will allow all agencies in Berkeley County to pull real-time data on calls for help including call history, location and more.
Chief Information Officer for the County Supervisor’s Office, David Kornahrens, says the new software platform will unify the system across different organizations and serve as the central hub of information.
This is expected to increase productivity and accuracy across all emergency responders.
With the change, crews including police, fire, EMS and rescue teams will have mobile access to information regarding a call before they arrive on scene.
Overall, Kornahrens says the change will provide information to first responders more efficiently.
The county has also integrated a system called ProQA which allows dispatchers to provide medical instructions over the phone. Kornahrens says the software is built around protocols created by the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch. ProQA is used in 3,500 agencies in 46 countries and 24 languages.
The county's jail and records management systems have also been improved.
Berkeley County was engaged with another company to provide similar services, but the county ended that contract because it was behind schedule.
County officials say they ended up saving about $4.6 million on a 10-year life cycle of the program by using the current company, Southern Software.
This new system costs about $880,000.
The City of Goose Creek is expected to implement the software as well.
