One killed in single-vehicle crash in Beaufort County

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 3:28 a.m. on Oakview Road in Hilton Head, Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said.
The driver of a 2003 Cadillac Escalade was killed when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road near Freddies Way and struck a tree, Tidwell said.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, Tidwell said.
