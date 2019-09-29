One killed in single-vehicle crash in Beaufort County

Troopers say an early-morning crash Sunday in Hilton Head killed one person. (Source: Jamal Smalls)
By Patrick Phillips | September 29, 2019 at 8:10 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 8:10 AM

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 3:28 a.m. on Oakview Road in Hilton Head, Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of a 2003 Cadillac Escalade was killed when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road near Freddies Way and struck a tree, Tidwell said.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, Tidwell said.

