Tigers Stuff North Carolina Two-Point Attempt, Leave Chapel Hill With 21-20 Victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - No. 1/1 Clemson stopped North Carolina on a two-point conversion attempt with less than two minutes remaining to defeat the Tar Heels 21-20 at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win extended Clemson's (5-0, 3-0 ACC) national-best 20-game winning streak. The game marked the first time in nine years that the Tigers traveled to Chapel Hill, N.C. and was the first time Clemson beat the Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1 ACC) at home since 2002.