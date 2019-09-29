Troopers: 2 killed in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday night near Elloree left two people dead, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The crash involved two vehicles on Highway 6 near Heatlys End Road, according to Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell. He said a 2012 Acura and a 2004 Honda Civic collided.
Two victims inside the Civic were killed in the crash. The driver of the Acura was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the victims.
Troopers say the Acura was traveling west on Highway 6 and the Civic was traveling east when the collision occurred.
The SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is working to determine what caused the vehicles to collide, Tidwell said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.