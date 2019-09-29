Two injured in shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Forest Hills Drive and Dorchester Road.
Two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were being taken to an area hospital, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Karley Ash.
The call about a shooting at the intersection of Forest Hills Drive and Dorchester Road came in at 10:52 a.m., she said.
Police have blocked off a Dorchester Road gas station with crime scene tape and were seen placing multiple evidence markers in the immediate area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
