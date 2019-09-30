Charleston Police Department receives preliminary report on racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says it has received a preliminary report on a detailed review of whether racial bias plays a role in the department’s policies, procedures and practices.
The report released Monday is preliminary, city officials say. This report will be followed by a 30-day community review and comment period before CNA finalizes its report.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds released a joint statement after the report was released:
“This preliminary report is a critical step in the Charleston Police Department’s ongoing efforts to protect and serve all our citizens with dignity and respect. In it, you will find a thorough assessment of where we’ve been, where we are, and even more important, where we’re going, with a series of thoughtful recommendations for improvement in departmental policies, procedures, training and more. On behalf of our city, we embrace these preliminary findings, and look forward to hearing more from our community during the review process.”
The racial bias audit, conducted by nonprofit CNA Corporation, began early this year and examined and assessed key practices within the department:
- The impact of enforcement operations on historically marginalized and discriminated against populations
- Community-oriented policing practices throughout the department
- The complaint process (internal and external)
- Recruitment, hiring, promotions and personnel practices
The audit included interviews with department personnel and city and community leaders and multiple community meetings.
Earlier in September, the group provided preliminary data to city council. One of the big takeaways from that report suggested there are multiple areas in which a policy or field guide needs to be developed along with a strategic plan.
The team also found there were clear disparities when it came to traffic stops ending in warnings. Black drivers were over-represented, but only marginally by 2% on traffic stops ending in citations. Those with the CNA team also said black drivers were twice as likely to be searched when a warning is issued.
Additionally, CNA found there was no strategy in community engagement and suggested that needed to improve.
Charleston City Council voted in December to spend approximately $158,000 to the CNA Corporation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
