Coroner’s office identifies man killed in motorcycle accident in McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle accident in McClellanville.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 39-year-old Ali Akhyari of Charleston died in the morning hours of Sept. 27 at MUSC.
Deputy Coroner Elizabeth J. Dobbins said Akhyari sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash that happened at 8:48 p.m. on Sept. 26.
The crash happened on North Highway 17 and Rutledge near McClellanville.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
