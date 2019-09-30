Coroner’s office identifies man killed in motorcycle accident in McClellanville

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 30, 2019 at 3:54 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 4:38 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle accident in McClellanville.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 39-year-old Ali Akhyari of Charleston died in the morning hours of Sept. 27 at MUSC.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth J. Dobbins said Akhyari sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash that happened at 8:48 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The crash happened on North Highway 17 and Rutledge near McClellanville.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

