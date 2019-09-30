Crash, downed lines cause roadblocks, delays on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Maybank Highway remains closed in all directions as utility crews work to repair downed power lines.
Charleston Police say the intersection of Maybank Highway and River Road was closed after a large utility truck caught a low-hanging wire and brought down traffic signals and poles.
Traffic was being rerouted at Riverland on Maybank and being turned around on River Road, Francis said.
Meanwhile, a second crash in the area is also blocking a roadway on Johns Island.
The crash involves multiple vehicles at River Road and Murraywood Road.
Authorities have not said how soon Maybank Highway will reopen.
There has been no word on injuries in either incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.