Democratic presidential candidates expected in Lowcountry Saturday

At a Monday afternoon news conference, South Carolina Brady President Merrill Chapma, talked about the impact gun violence on the Lowcountry and specifically mentioned the so-called “Charleston loophole," a term that refers to a 3-day window in which the FBI must complete a background check before someone can purchase a firearm. That “loophole” was blamed for allowing convicted Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof to buy a gun despite a prior arrest that should have prevented the purchase.