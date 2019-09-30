Democratic presidential candidates expected in Lowcountry Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four democratic presidential candidates are expected to be in the Lowcountry this weekend to discuss topics like gun violence and racism.
The National Action Network (NAN) and the South Carolina Brady United Against Gun Violence organizations are joining forces to host “Conversations with Candidates" on Saturday.
The event will be held at Mount Moriah Church in North Charleston from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Right now, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer are all expected to be at the event but more could be added.
The main topics will be gun violence, racism and domestic violence.
At a Monday afternoon news conference, South Carolina Brady President Merrill Chapma, talked about the impact gun violence on the Lowcountry and specifically mentioned the so-called “Charleston loophole," a term that refers to a 3-day window in which the FBI must complete a background check before someone can purchase a firearm. That “loophole” was blamed for allowing convicted Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof to buy a gun despite a prior arrest that should have prevented the purchase.
“Now we’re called the Charleston loophole," Chapman said. "We don’t want to be called the Charleston loophole. We want to be Charleston the most beautiful place in the country and the world.”
The event on Saturday is free and open to the public but you do need a ticket. Organizers say they will post the event on the website EventBright later on Monday and tickets will be available for purchase there.
