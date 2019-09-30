Deputies release surveillance image in Hilton Head armed robbery

Investigators say a man entered the CVS on Pope Avenue at approximately 11:37 p.m. Sunday, displayed a gun to employees and robbed the store. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | September 30, 2019 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 9:28 AM

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who recognizes a man shown in a surveillance photo to come forward.

Deputies released a surveillance still from the Sunday night armed robbery at a Hilton Head CVS.

Investigators say a man entered the CVS on Pope Avenue at approximately 11:37 p.m., displayed a gun to employees and robbed the store.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Cpl. Johnson with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-441-6375 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

