Drivers must replace license plate every 7 years under new NC law

House bill 211 governing DMV changes was ratified on September 18.
Under the law, existing plates must be replaced with new registration plates if, upon the date of renewal, the plate is seven or more years old or will become seven or more years old during the registration period.
The mandatory renewal rule falls under a section on reflectivity standards for license plates to ensure they can be read clearly and be seen at night. Plates must be treated with “reflectorized materials” that pass standards set by lawmakers.
The change will take effect July 1, 2020. The DMV says the new replacement requirement won’t produce any additional costs for customers, WRAL reports.
The DMV laws passed this week also include a section allowing officials to begin a study on digital license plates as an alternative to traditional physical plates. The results of the feasibility study will be reported in the 2020 regular session.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.