First leg of new multipurpose path set to open in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who like to walk, run or ride a bike in Murrells Inlet will soon have a new path to the Intracoastal Waterway.
There is a ribbon cutting for the first leg of the year-long project Tuesday morning.
It marks the first of two phases in the $2 million project.
The one-mile path stretches from Macklen Avenue at the Marshwalk Business District and ends at Wachesaw Park on Old Kings Highway.
Tuesday’s ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Bandage Court and Macklen Avenue.
Representatives with Murrells Inlet 2020, the organization behind the project, also said work will begin on the final three-mile phase soon.
