Johns Island kidnapper booked back into Charleston Co. jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted Johns Island kidnapper Thomas Lawton Evans, 38, has been booked back into the Charleston County jail.
According to jail records, Evans was booked at 10:22 p.m. on Friday night. The reason given is a “hold” by the U.S. Marshals Service. He has been given inmate number 0001055820.
He had previously been sent to a federal prison in Arizona after he was sentenced to three life sentences, but the ninth circuit solicitor’s office had expressed interest in still pursuing state-level charges against him.
Prosecutors said Evans attacked a Johns Island woman on Feb. 13, 2018, as she returned home with three of her children after dropping off two of her children at school.
Investigators say Evans attacked her from behind with a knife, pushed her into the home and tackled her to the ground before physically assaulting her and causing significant injuries that included facial fractures and brain bleeding.
Later that same day, school officials called police when the woman did not return to the school to pick up her children and the school could not reach her.
Investigators began a massive search for the missing child which ended the next day when the 4-year-old was found in Alabama and Evans’ was arrested in Mississippi after a short chase.
Court documents show the state filed a writ of habeas corpus for Evans in late August, meaning they would like him brought back to South Carolina.
