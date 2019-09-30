Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/29)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over. The Hanahan alum is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 59 K’s in 41.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.