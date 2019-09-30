Man shot in Goose Creek during iPhone sale set up over Facebook, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek police are searching for suspects after a man was shot during an iPhone sale gone awry, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to Amy Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday night and found a man shot in the left hand.
The victim told officers that he was shot after setting up a meeting with three men to buy an iPhone 7s over Facebook, according to the report.
During an interview later at the hospital, the victim said he saw the iPhone for sale on Facebook and the seller told him that they could meet Saturday night.
He then got on his bike to meet the seller in the 400 block of Sarah Drive at the Open Door Bible Church.
When the victim took the money out, the seller allegedly took the money and another man pulled out a pistol and shot him in the left hand. A total of three men then ran away from the scene, according to the incident report.
The victim told officers he was robbed by the same suspects earlier in the year. He also stated in the report that the suspects are in the area a lot but couldn’t provide a name or address where they lived.
