Mt. Pleasant town attorneys under fire for questioning candidate’s qualifications

I was informed that a call had been made and a subsequent email from one of the town’s attorneys to the S.C Charter School Alliance asking for clarification on the legitimacy of my candidacy being that I serve as a high school principal. To this day, I’ve yet to find out who if anyone from council made the request to have the firm look into this. It is my understanding that the legal firm representing the town works at the direction of council and council only. Full council did not make an inquiry into the viability of any candidate.