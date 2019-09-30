Mt. Pleasant working to allocate funds for new planned Medal of Honor museum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant officials continue to work on plans to bring a full-scale Medal of Honor Museum to the Lowcountry.
Mayor Will Haynie says he’s dedicated to bringing the museum to the area despite the problems they’ve had in the past.
On Monday, town officials will talk about how to allocate funds to a new museum that will be run by the National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation.
That museum will be an expansion of the museum at Patriots Point.
The money that will be used is the same money that was already set aside for the original museum that did not work out.
The town set aside about $1.8 million.
A number of people are concerned that the money for the museum would take away from other areas like the Fire Department.
However, Mayor Haynie says funds will not be cut to other departments.
Monday’s discussion will focus on an idea to break the $1.8 million into allotments of $600,000 per year.
The committee will meet at 9:30 a.m at the Municipal Complex.
