Near record highs again today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather continues today across the Lowcountry with the potential for record highs for the second straight day. The record high for today is 92 degrees set back in 1973. A weak cold front will push through the area this afternoon bringing the potential of one or two spotty showers. Most of you will not see any rain. Overall, it looks like a mainly dry and hot work week ahead. A more significant cold front will move through by Saturday morning bringing cooler weather for the weekend.
TROPICS: Hurricane Lorenzo continues to move northeastward in the Atlantic and will lose tropical characteristics over the next few days. Elsewhere, no development is expected over the next 5 days.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 92.
SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain. Cooler. High 80.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.
