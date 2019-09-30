Parents get update on bus driver shortage, magnet school plans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - More than three dozen bus drivers are still needed in the Charleston County School District.
The announcement came during Mount Pleasant’s Education Committee meeting on Monday. In response to the shortage, the district is withholding 10-percent of the invoices to Durham School Services, the bus company resonsible for the district’s buses.
The committee and parents also got an update on the possible changes coming to partial magnet schools in the town. All but one will lose their status if the school district decides to move forward with its current plans. The only one which would stay a magnet is Jennie Moore Elementary.
James B. Edwards Elementary, Sullivan’s Island Elementary, and Lang Middle could lose their partial magnet status, but the district said, if approved as is, any student enrolled in that school will be grandfathered in.
The Charleston County School District is holding listening sessions. The next one in Mount Pleasant will be at Lang Middle at 6 p.m. on October 16. A full list of these sessions can be found here.
