Parents in Orangeburg County report bus driver strike

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Numerous school bus drivers who work for the Orangeburg County School District are not driving, a spokeswoman for the district confirmed.
Several parents have called WIS to say they were informed they needed to pick up their children around 3 p.m. Monday.
A group of school bus drivers gathered at the district office Monday morning and have not left. The district’s spokeswoman said the drivers are concerned about a payroll issue.
The district’s spokeswoman could not confirm how many schools are affected or what those schools are doing for students.
WIS has reached out to the district’s superintendent for more information.
One parent told WIS that students at Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School who ride the bus have been gathered in the school’s gym until their parents can get them.
Another parent said she has three students at different schools and no way to pick them up right now.
NOTE: July 2019 marked the merger of three school districts in Orangeburg County. WIS mistakenly referred to the district as Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 in a previous version of this story.
