Petition aims to stop expansion of luxury short-term rental homes on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 2,200 people have signed an online petition intending to stop the expansion of luxury rental homes on Wadmalaw Island.
The business, Bolt Farms TreeHouse, LLC, is looking use the homes for short-term rentals and is requesting zoning changes to add more.
People who live in the area fear that zoning changes could lead to more development that they believe will change the character of the island.
Bolt Farms TreeHouse brands itself as an eco-friendly retreat and rental property. The homes appear to be built on stilts.
Charleston County government officials say the business currently has four homes on Wadmalaw Island. It’s a gated property on Maybank Highway.
Under current zoning, two of the homes can be used for short-term rentals for a max of 72 days per year. They're are also allowed five events per year.
The county says Bolt Farms Treehouse is requesting to have eight homes in total where seven could be used for short-term rentals.
The county says the business would also like to remove the requirement that one of the homes must be their primary residence and are requesting 25 special events per year.
Wadmalaw Island resident Cris Schmitz is worried about over development of the island.
"All I see is people moving in here developing their land, next thing you know we have city water, city sewer and then we're done because it will end up just like Isle of Palms, Sullivans Island, Daniel Island," Cris Schmitz said. "All the coastal islands are all gone because people didn't stand up and fight."
According to the Bolt Farms Treehouse website, it says it’s the ultimate blend of childhood fun and grown up luxury. They say it’s an adult only, tech-free nature retreat. The website states they have created an environment where people can rest, reflect, heal and reconnect.
Charleston County Government will have a public hearing on Oct. 8. That’s were people from the community can share their opinions about the zoning change requests.
There will also be a meeting at the Wadmalaw Island Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
A request for comment from Bolt Farm Treehouse was not immediately returned.
