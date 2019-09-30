Police searching for woman wanted for homicide by child abuse

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused in the death of a child.
Stephanie Marie Healey, 29, is wanted on a charge of homicide by child abuse in an incident that took place on Dec. 29, 2018, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
“During the course of the investigation information was obtained identifying Healey as a suspect,” the post states.
Police responded to a call from the Georgetown County coroner at 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018 stating a female infant had died at Georgetown Memorial Hospital hours earlier that same morning, an incident report states.
Chase Ridgeway with the coroner’s office told police the baby tested positive for opiates and cocaine in her system, the report states. The report stated Healey was the mother of the child.
Anyone with information on Healey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.
