3rd former Boeing worker files lawsuit against company in connection with alleged bird strike

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third former worker at the Boeing facility in North Charleston has now filed a lawsuit against the planemaker claiming he was wrongfully terminated following an inspection where supervisors said he missed signs of a bird strike.
Carlos Lugo also states in the lawsuit filed earlier in September that he was a vocal supporter of unionizing, following a pattern of similar lawsuits filed over the same incident.
The incident happened on Oct. 30, 2018 during a Boeing 787 test flight. Luge states he completed his inspection of the plane in 45 minutes and didn’t find any issues or anything which would indicate a bird hit the plane’s engine.
On Nov. 6, Lugo was informed he was being suspended because of an open investigation into the bird strike and was being suspended with pay, according to the lawsuit. On Nov. 29, he was informed that he had been fired.
According to the suit, Lugo claims that during his employment he was aware of safety issues on several planes and that he was “retaliated against” for reporting the violation of safe working conditions.
Lugo is claiming wrongful termination as well as slander. He is requesting actual and punitive damages.
Joe Delmarco and Richard Mester have also sued over the same incident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.