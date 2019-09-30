Trump approves disaster declaration from Hurricane Dorian for South Carolina

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for South Carolina and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The declaration covers damage caused by the hurricane between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, according to a release from the White House.
Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Dorian in the counties of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion, and Williamsburg.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
McMaster submitted the request to the White House on Sept. 1.
