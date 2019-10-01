Authorities searching for woman accused of forging checks from business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly forged checks from a business and tried to cash them at several liquor stores.
Investigators believe the suspect, Christina Tadlock made the phony checks after selling a junked car to Blue and Gold Auto Salvage in Goose Creek.
Cheryl Rash says her wrecker driver didn’t notice anything strange when he picked up the car from Christina Tadlock and gave her a check on Sept. 23.
"Nothing that stood out to be alarmed or red flagged or anything about what she would do," Rash said on Tuesday.
Investigators say Tadlock took the check from Blue and Gold and cashed it at a liquor store in North Charleston.
They say a few days later she came back to the same store with a phony check that was made from the account of Blue and Gold.
Surveillance video shows the clerk calling Cheryl Rash while Tadlock waits.
"Asked me did we write her another check? Was it legitimate and we didn't and we told her no. They didn't cash it," Rash said.
Investigators say Tadlock tried to cash another forged check with Blue and Gold's name on it at another liquor store on Dorchester Road.
Again, the clerk called Rash and found out the check was phony.
"Pretty aggravated. I want her to go get a job, quit trying to take money from other people," Rash said. "Get a job, that's all I can say. It's not her money, she hasn't worked for it, go work for it."
Tadlock has a prior record that includes convictions for criminal domestic violence and most recently shoplifting.
Anyone with information on Christina Tadlock should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
