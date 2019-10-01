The calendar says October, Mother Nature says more of the same!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat continues despite the calendar flipping over to October today! Sunny skies will send temperatures into the upper 80s this afternoon which is close to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Dry, sunny and hot weather will continue through Friday with highs in the low 90s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend.