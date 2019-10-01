Child dies after being mauled by family dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young child has died after he was found to have been mauled by two dogs belonging to his family.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 4800 block of Brenda Drive in the Newburg neighborhood around 9:05 a.m.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the 3-year-old boy had been attacked by two Rottweilers.
The young boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The dogs have been taken into custody by Louisville Metro Animal Services.
This story will be updated.
