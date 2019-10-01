Crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down Dorchester Co. highway

Crash involving 18-wheelers shuts down Dorchester Co. highway
The crash had both directions of Highway 78 between US 178 and SC 27 closed, Tuesday afternoon. (Source: cleared for use)
By Patrick Phillips | October 1, 2019 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 2:59 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A collision involving a pair of tractor trailers in Dorchester County blocked both directions of Highway 78.

The road is closed between US 178 and SC 27, according to Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

The roadway was completely blocked as of 2:42 p.m. as crews worked to right the overturned vehicles.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, Southern said.

Troppers say drivers should seek an alternative route.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.