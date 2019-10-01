Deputies: Suspect surrenders after traffic stop leads to car chase in Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a suspect has surrendered after a traffic stop led to a car chase in Awendaw on Tuesday.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highway 17 north.
According to authorities, the suspect fled in the vehicle towards Seewee Road.
“The deputy pursued the suspect, until he bailed out in the area of Simmons Hill Road in Awendaw,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and the sheriff’s office helicopter then established a perimeter in the area.
“The suspect surrendered, and was taken into custody,” Antonio said.
The sheriff’s office said more details including the identity of the suspect and charges he faces will be provided later.
