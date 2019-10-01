Family member found gun used in deadly N. Charleston domestic shooting after detectives missed it

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family member of the woman killed in a domestic shooting found the gun used in the slaying after detectives initially couldn’t locate it.
North Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess met with Nebra Myers, the mother of the victim 37-year-old Ebony Clare, on Monday to offer his condolences and thank her and the family for providing the evidence to investigators.
“Protecting and serving the community is the number one priority of North Charleston Police Department,” police spokeswoman Karley Ash said in a statement.
The investigation began last Thursday at 9:03 p.m. when police officers responded to the 4300 block of Whitney Drive for a possible shooting.
911 operators told responding officers that someone called and said they had been shot, and the suspect was still possibly on the scene.
When an officer arrived on scene, he found the victim lying on the ground on the driveway.
The officer administered first aid as other officers conducted a sweep of the home, then advised that the house was clear. Charleston County EMS then arrived on scene and transported Ebony Clare to MUSC where she later died.
North Charleston police later named her husband Romane as the suspect. He was caught in Florida last weekend.
According to an incident report from the Hanahan police department, Clare also shot his then-girlfriend Ebony in the leg in 2014.
A full statement concerning the incident can be found below:
North Charleston Police Department investigated a shooting on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 302 Whitney Drive. During the Investigation officers were unable to locate the firearm used in the incident. The firearm was later discovered by family members of the victim who notified North Charleston Police Department detectives.
Chief Burgess met with Nebra Myers, mother of the victim in person on Monday in reference to the homicide to offer his condolences and thank her and her family for providing information on additional evidence for investigators to process and collect.
