Following animal mistreatment case, Pawmetto Lifeline CEO plans to introduce bill to keep pets safe

“It got to the point where really we didn’t think the animal would survive through the night,” Clarke said. “This was 100-degree heat with a heat index about 102 that day. The dog was laying underneath a vehicle. It had carved out a spot to make itself cooler in the sand. The animal’s ribs are showing, backbone was showing, pelvis was showing. It was tremendously underweight, lethargic, and, at that point, it could not stand or nor bark. So, the dog was really in the last stages. Probably would not have lasted another 24 hours.”