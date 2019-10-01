Hurricane Dorian washes massive, fossilized clam shell onto North Carolina beach

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WMBF) – The storm waves brought on by Hurricane Dorian in early September has turned up interesting finds on the Carolina coast, including a two-pound clam shell.
The Cape Lookout National Seashore posted pictures of the massive clam shell on its Facebook page.
The national park said it is fossilized and is very old.
“The actual species may no longer be found as a living organism, but it does resemble a modern clam species, the edible Quahog clam,” Cape Lookout National Seashore posted.
It’s not clear when and where the clam shell was found.
Dorian’s storm waves were strong enough to pick up and carry some large shells over the sand bars, and that large whelks and other shells are being found along the beaches, according to the national park service.
