I-26 lane closures expected Tuesday night for Port Access Road project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inner lanes of I-26 westbound and eastbound will be closed between exit 219 (Mount Pleasant Street) and exit 217 (Meeting Street) on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until about 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The lanes will be closed as crews put concrete down for the new Port Access Road ramp over I-26. Pump trucks will be positioned in the two inner eastbound lanes and the two westbound lanes are being closed to protect the traveling public.
Crews hope to open the westbound lanes before 6 a.m. and the eastbound lanes before 5 a.m.
Drivers are asked to drive carefully and look for barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows in the work zone. The work is dependent on weather and delivery schedules.
